Addison Capital Co Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 93,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2,598.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.