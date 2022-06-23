Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACET. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $11,583,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.