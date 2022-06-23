Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.