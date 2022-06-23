Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $83.75 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

