Advisory Resource Group Acquires 348 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

