AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider David Loren Neuhauser Buys 54,000 Shares

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($30,426.26).
Shares of AEXG opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Thursday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.21. The stock has a market cap of £79.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.04.
AEX Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
