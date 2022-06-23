AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider David Loren Neuhauser Buys 54,000 Shares

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($30,426.26).

Shares of AEXG opened at GBX 45 ($0.55) on Thursday. AEX Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.60). The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.21. The stock has a market cap of £79.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.04.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

