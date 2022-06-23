Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

