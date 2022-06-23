Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

AFL opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.