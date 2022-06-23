Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

