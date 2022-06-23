Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.06

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $41.00. Agilysys shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 97,103 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.