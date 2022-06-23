Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.06

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $41.00. Agilysys shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 97,103 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.