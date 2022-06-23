Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

