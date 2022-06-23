AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.70 ($3.89) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.65 ($2.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.95) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

