Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.29

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.29 and traded as low as C$16.85. Air Canada shares last traded at C$17.59, with a volume of 2,159,827 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.16.

The company has a market cap of C$6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

