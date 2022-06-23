Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 74,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

