Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 668,934 shares of company stock valued at $91,901,320. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.