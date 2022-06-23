AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

