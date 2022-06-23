Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of AA opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

