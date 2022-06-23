Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Lowered to “Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AXU stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,887 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

