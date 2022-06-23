Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.22

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.22 and traded as high as $39.18. Alico shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 112,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 0.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alico by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alico by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

