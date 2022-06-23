Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

ALGN opened at $235.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

