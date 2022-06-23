Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

