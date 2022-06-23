Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 485 ($5.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AFM stock opened at GBX 368.90 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £414.98 million and a P/E ratio of 108.50. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

