Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,308.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,604.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

