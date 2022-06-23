Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,308.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,604.33.
Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
