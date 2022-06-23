Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,308.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,604.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

