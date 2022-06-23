Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,598.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

