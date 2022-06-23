Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,598.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

