Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,598.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.
Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.