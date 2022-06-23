Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,598.40.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

