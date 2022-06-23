Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,300.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,598.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

