Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 3,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,598.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

