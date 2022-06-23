Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,598.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

