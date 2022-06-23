Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

