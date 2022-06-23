Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IMS Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.