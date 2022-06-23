American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

