American National Bank Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

AMZN stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

