American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower stock opened at $252.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

