American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,481,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

