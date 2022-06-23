American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 140664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $683.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.97.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

