American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.70

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 140664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $683.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.97.
In other American Woodmark news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
