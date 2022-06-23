Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$31.10

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.10.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.16. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.5500005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

