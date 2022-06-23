Analyzing Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -2.13% -15.30% -3.20% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.75%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.47 $3.08 million ($0.06) -25.66 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tailwind Two Acquisition beats Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

