Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,155.50 ($38.65) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,638.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,537.34. The stock has a market cap of £42.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

