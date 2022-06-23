Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,188.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,188 ($14.55) and last traded at GBX 1,198 ($14.67), with a volume of 219224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,244 ($15.24).

Several research firms recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.92) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.81).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,463.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,464.02. The company has a market cap of £11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.