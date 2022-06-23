Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $257.05 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

