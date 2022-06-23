Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

