Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Wealthcare LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

