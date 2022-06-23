Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,777,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 197,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

