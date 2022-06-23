Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Winfield Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.