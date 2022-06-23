Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $162.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

