Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

