Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

